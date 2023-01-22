A charity is encouraging people to banish January woes by getting debt advice.

Monday this week is often labelled Blue Monday because of the arrival of Christmas credit card bills, broken New Year’s resolutions and gloomy weather.

Debt charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is using it as a reminder for people to seek help

if they are in post-Christmas debt.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

Stamford’s CAP manager, Simon Jary, said: “January and February can be really challenging months for many people for a variety of reasons.

“For some, the gloomy weather brings them down but, for others, there’s a lot of financial pressure as well.

“With energy prices rising, credit card bills coming through the letterbox and the cost of essentials like food continuing to go up, it’s a really difficult time for many in our area.”

People can call 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org to set up free meetings with a debt coach.