Festivities continue in Stamford this weekend with brand new event at the bandstand on the recreation ground.

Hosted by Stamford Town Council, Christmas Carols - Dickensian Style is suitable for all ages and will run from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday.

A beacon will be lit during the event and there will be carol singing in association with Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre.

Oakham late-night shopping

Stamford shops will stay open until 9pm for the town’s late night shopping event on Thursday. Many shops will have special offers to entice customers in and stalls selling a variety of Christmas goodies will line the streets. Choirs and carol singers will add to the festive atmosphere and parking will be free in the car parks from 3pm.

This event offers the perfect opportunity to admire the Christmas lights or take part in a Yarns at Yuletide walking tour. All proceeds will be donated to england.shelter.org.uk Visit www.stamfordsightsandsecretstours.com for details.

Late night shopping in Oakham will be held on Monday, December 9. There will be entertainment from Rutland Radio, local schools, groups and individuals from 4pm.

Kevin Naylor, Sandra Ward and Tania Carmichael from Knights of Oakham during Oakham late-night shopping

The winner of the best dressed window competition will be announced at 6.50pm, the Christmas raffle will be drawn at 6.55pm and the shops will close at 9pm.