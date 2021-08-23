Final preparations are underway for a festival celebration in Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30).

The first Stamford Diversity Festival will be held on the town’s recreation ground, where visitors can listen to music from around the world, sample a range of foods, and browse craft stalls.

The musical line-up includes Tāla Tarang, a duo of tabla drummer Mendi Singh and Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner, who have previously worked with Take That, Peter Gabriel, Ananda Shankar, Ranagri and Tony Christie.

Tala Tarang's Eleanor Turner and Mendi Singh

Also playing is Sura Susso from The Gambia, a virtuoso on the stringed kora instrument, and the Eastern European band Muha who play catchy, modern music with its roots in Slavonic tradition.

Mellow Baku will bring her soulful voice to a blend of reggae and jazz, while Peterborough-based Latino Sound and King Don Steel Drums complete the line up and will be playing their popular music which many people will have experienced at previous events in the Stamford area.

Stamford Diversity Festival will take place from 11am to 6pm and is free to enter.

Mellow Baku will be singing at the festival

It has received £5,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s community event funding and £1,000 from Stamford Town Council. Money was also raised through Stamford World Cookbook, which features recipes from people with different heritages who live locally.