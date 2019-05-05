Stamford in Bloom volunteers have been busy creating some of the summer displays that will adorn the competition judges’ route around the town centre.

Vibrant chairs and colour-packed pots will line Ironmonger Street and Cheyne Lane, while the team - this year supported by Alltech - will be encouraging businesses and town centre residents to make sure gardens and window boxes are on top form for the July judging.

Yvonne Wagstaff, Ann Ellis and Denise Warren (9604813)

Stamford in Bloom's Ann Ellis, pictured (centre) with Yvonne Wagstaff (left) and Denise Warren, said: "The aim of In Bloom is to enhance Stamford's buildings rather than distract people from them.

"We try to make the town look at its best all year round to increase visitor footfall and make it a wonderful place for people to live and work."

Stamford in Bloom have been using Stamford Garden Centre's polytunnel as a place to prepare their displays.

"It's been good because they have plenty of parking for volunteers and we can stop and have a coffee as well."