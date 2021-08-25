Pubs, restaurants and hotels across the country are set to put their troubles to one side next month as they unite to celebrate National Hospitality Day.

After the industry's woes over the last 18 months, plans are well advanced for a one-day celebration of all that is great about UK hospitality.

Organised by the sector's main trade associations, professional bodies and charities, National Hospitality Day will take place on Saturday, September 18.

Why not raise a glass on September 18 to the hospitality industry by joining in the fun on National Hospitality Day? Picture: Shepherd Neame

Explains a spokesman for UKHospitality, which represents the industry: "It will be a nationwide celebration of our brilliant and resilient hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and food service outlets, and the suppliers that support them.

"It will be a showcase of all that’s great about UK hospitality; a collective shout-out for the places we’ve all missed; and a financial shot in the arm for a sector that’s been hit hardest by Covid. And it will provide a chance for the country to say 'welcome back, we’ve missed you' by supporting its favourite places."

All the venues taking part with special events are being asked to include a charitable element to support four key hospitality industry charities.

A spokesman for National Hospitality Day added: "We play out our biggest life events in hospitality businesses, from first dates to wedding celebrations, and from baby showers to toasting the departed.

National Hospitality Day

"They’re where the moments that make life worth living take place; the morning chat with your friendly barista, the pint after work with pals, a soak in a warm pool, Sunday roast with the family, a comfortable bed after a long journey.

"The pandemic hit the hospitality industry and the suppliers that support it like a hammer blow.

"Restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels and venues have all grappled with an existential threat, this past year, as have the farmers, brewers, manufacturers and distributors that supply them them.

"Businesses, livelihoods and lives have been lost. Despite this, operators and their suppliers have demonstrated huge resilience, and a boundless generosity of spirit. They’ve worked tirelessly to fuel the workers in the frontline of the fight against Covid.

"They’ve kept hospital patients, care home residents and schoolchildren fed. And they’ve supported families in acute financial need with free meals.

From restaurants to pubs and their suppliers, everyone is invited to take part

"We’re inviting operators and suppliers to do what they do best: delight their customers and guests by laying on exciting activities, offers and events. How they decide to support is up to them. Activities could be as ambitious as hosting a gala dinner with guest chefs or arranging a Q&A with a local celebrity. Or they could be as modest as laying on free nibbles and entertainment; or cooking a hog roast in the garden."

Is you hospitality venue taking part? Let us know so we can share your events with our readers. Email us at smeditor@stanfordmercury.co.uk