For those starting to get into the festive frame of mind the chance to enter a Christmas event is nearly here.

From Saturday, October 1, people will be able to secure a place at Stamford Santa Fun Run, a spectacular 5k event to be held in the grounds of Burghley House on Sunday, December 4.

An annual treat for all ages, the fun run gives people the chance to exercise while helping to raise thousands of pounds for charities.

Stamford Santa Fun Run in December 2021. Photo: David Pearson

Brian Kearsey, one of the event organisers, said: "Last year’s Stamford Santa Fun Run attracted a sell-out 1,500 entrants and resulted in £23,000 being donated to charities including MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley’s good causes.

"This year we expect to again see all the places snapped up, helping us to raise even more money for charities."

Opportunities for businesses to be involved are still available.

"Last year we had excellent response to our sponsorship packages, which link companies to a well-loved, high-profile event," said Brian.

People wishing to enter the event can do so from October 1 at: www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

Potential sponsors can contact Brian through the website's 'Contact Us' page.