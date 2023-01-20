‘Flags will be flying and bunting will be seen all the way down the street to mark the coronation’.

This is Stamford Civic Society’s vision for the town as it marks the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles III will officially be crowned King on May 6, 2023 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III

It has been 70 years since the country has marked a coronation and planning for the spectacular event is well underway both nationally and locally.

Ursula Jones of the Stamford Civic Society said: “I think it is absolutely essential to celebrate.

“I remember the Queen’s coronation in 1953, I was 10, and it was an absolutely huge event.

Ursula Jones of Stamford Civic Society

“I feel strongly that the children in Stamford should have that same memory.

“Unless we make an effort as the older members of society all they will remember is watching it on the television.

“It is a worldwide event and will be spectacular.”

Stamford Civic Society has organised a shop window display competition and businesses are urged to participate.

Ursula believes this will encourage more decorations in the town centre which will give it a patriotic feel.

Shops will also be invited to get involved with a children’s competition where they will put something in their window display which doesn’t belong - like a bakery displaying a hairbrush among the loaves.

Information and answer sheets will be delivered to schools in the town and nearby villages.

“This will bring people into the town centre and encourage businesses to get involved,” she said.

“I would like to see flags flying all the way down the street. People should drive through town and actually see that Stamford is celebrating the coronation.

“It deserves to be celebrated and I’m sure it will be.”

The town council will be encouraging people, including schools and community groups, to contribute by making bunting.

Coun Andrew Croft told the events committee, which he chairs, at a meeting on Monday about plans to celebrate in a similar way to the Platinum Jubilee.

He said the council received ‘quite a few comments over the jubilee’ so hopes the coronation will be even better.

While plans have not been finalised it is hoped people will come together at an event on the Recreation Ground.

Amid the jubilations the council is aware it needs to remain ‘respectful’ in line with direction from Buckingham Palace following the Queen’s death and in light of the cost of living crisis.

The country will enjoy a three-day weekend to celebrate the

coronation.

Anyone wanting to help with planning can contact Stamford Town Council on 01780 753808 or Stamford Civic Society by emailing secretary@stamfordcivicsociety.org.uk.

If you’re planning an event to mark the coronation, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk