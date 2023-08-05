It might be summer now, but before we know it, the winter sports season will return, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

With this in mind, ski suppliers have been keen to share their news, updates and offers with me recently in readiness for the new season.

I recently attended a presentation from Canada’s Whistler Tourism, and I must say, I was impressed. If you haven’t visited this part of Western Canada yet, it should go on your wishlist.

Skiing. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Situated north of Vancouver, Whistler is consistently voted World’s Number 1 Ski Resort. This high end, snow sure destination is a draw both for keen skiers and those looking to learn. The scenery gives a truly spectacular backdrop to skiing and is one reason why Canada remains arguably the top bucket list ski destination.

Whistler has two ski areas, concentrated around Blackcomb Mountain and Whistler Mountain; these are linked by gondola, so its easy to get between the two. Its 200+ ski runs offer challenges for all abilities, however it might surprise you to learn that 75 per cent of the slopes on these mountains are beginner or intermediate runs, which means if you haven’t skied much before, this is a great place to learn or improve. Ski schools are run in small groups of around four people, with an emphasis on having fun and exploring the mountains rather than just being about improving your technique.

At the foot of the mountains, the resort itself is high quality and compact, easy to get around and mainly pedestrianised. Most hotels are within a couple of minutes’ walk of the ski lifts, which means there’s no need to take coaches to the slopes. Apres ski is more laid back than in some European resorts; its less about nightclubs and more about relaxing at a bar with a pitcher of beer, chatting with new friends from around the world.

Travel Counsellor Emma Savage

Given its status in the world rankings of ski resorts, you might think that prices for eating, drinking and shopping here would be high; however, in fact they are very reasonable. Shops for example are High Street chains rather than designer stores. There’s a lot of choice for dining out, and interestingly, Whistler is well known for its great sushi thanks to a large Japanese population.

Aside from skiing, there’s so much to do including snow shoeing, ziplining and snow mobiling. Why not book a heli skiing trip? For around £1,000 per person you can get away for the day and try out some soft powder untouched by other skiers; you’ll need to be confident to do this but its exhilarating!

One more thing, while you’re over this side of Canada, it makes perfect sense to combine a ski break with a stay in the beautiful city of Vancouver; I can help tailorm ake this to your requirements.

Skiing. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Happy travels!