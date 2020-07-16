Stamford, Rutland Bourne and the Deepings to enjoy hot weather on Friday (July 17)
Published: 15:17, 16 July 2020
| Updated: 15:19, 16 July 2020
Tomorrow's temperature is set to soar to 25C with sunny spells finally forecast to break through the gloom.
After a brilliantly sunny spring, July has seemed a disappointment weatherwise, but The Met Office is predicting a hot end to the week followed by a warm and dry weekend.
With Saturday and Sunday hovering around a 21C high, the temperature is due to rise again on Wednesday next week.
