More than 600 people have already registered for the Stamford Santa Fun Run - back after a break last year that was brought on by covid.

The event, which is open to children and adults alike, takes place on Sunday, December 5, at Burghley Park in Stamford.

With plenty of wide open spaces and fresh air, the 5km run - which can also be completed as a walk - is an ideal way for people to get together in the spirit of the season without the risk of being confined indoors.

The Santas will be able to enjoy fresh air and a spot of exercise. Photo: Jonathan Clarke/JPC Images

Those booking their place will receive a Santa suit to wear, helping to make the event a real spectacle for those supporting from the sidelines.

People can choose to gain their own sponsorship for a charity of their choice, or simply pay the entry fee of £14, which will be used to support MindSpace Stamford and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough as well as good causes chosen by The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.

The entry price for children aged five to 12 is £7 and includes a Santa suit, while under fives can join in for free - although no costume will be provided for them.

Sarah Sewell from Shop Stamford, second left, with Santa Fun Run sponsorship team members Jim Grant, Sarah Wells and Delia Calder. Photo: Brian Kearsey/Stamford Santa Fun Run

Event organisers Stamford Striders and The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley are working closely with Shop Stamford. People heading into town wearing their Santa suits will receive discounts and treats in some retail outlets.

As well as keeping their Santa suits, finishers receive a medal, a mince pie and a drink - adults can have a mulled wine. There will also be stalls selling hot drinks and food within Burghley Park.

Entry is limited to 1,500 places. To take part visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com