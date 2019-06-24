Wittering became a hive of activity on Saturday (June 22) for the third annual second Scout's great get together.

There was a variety of activities and events including a dog show, food, crafts, table top sale, rides, live music and an evening disco.

The get together at the Parish Hall and Sports Field raised around £2,000 that will be split between the second Wittering Scouts and Labrador Rescue South East and Central.

Gillian Amos, secretary, of second Wittering Scouts, said: "It was an amazing day - absolutely fantastic.

"We had a huge turnout, the weather was great and the atmosphere was electric.

"People were coming down with picnics and blankets and it was just a really nice chilled out day that brought the whole community out and together.

"I think we've taken about £2,200 and we've got some costs so we'll have made around £2,000.

"I'd just like to thank everyone for their help and support, especially Maxine Wooley, who organises the dog show and Priory Vets Stamford, for sponsoring the prizes.

"Also to Craig and Faye Buttress from EARIM who supplied the PA system and kept everyone entertained throughout."

Gillian said Labrador Rescue was a charity close to her heart: "I've had four Labradors from them and I just think they are an amazing charity," she said.

"I'm a volunteer for them so I do a lot of work and fundraising for them in this area.

"We're also fundraising in earnest for a new Scout headquarters in Wittering.

"At the moment, we're currently using Wittering Primary School which is great but we can't do things like pitching a tent or light an open fire.

"Hopefully our new headquarters will go on land near to Wittering Allotments that have been wasteland for 30 years.

"Peterborough City Council have been really good and we're just working on a formal planning application and ecological survey.

"I think it's going to cost roughly £100,000 and we'll be looking at grants and lottery funding on top of our own fundraising as a group through events such as this."

