Residents at a care home decided to celebrate the start of the bank holiday weekend with a good old fashioned knees up in the garden.

Chater Lodge residents, their relatives and staff embraced the summer sunshine and held a tea party in their patio garden at the residence in Ketton.

There were sparkling drinks and snacks on offer while residents enjoyed singing along to some of their favourites, including the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley.

Bank Holiday fun in the sun at Chater Lodge, Ketton

General manager Zoe Postgate at Chater Lodge care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun. Our residents loved spending time with their loved ones while enjoying the summer sun.”

A resident at the home said: “I had a brilliant time and it was such a lovely way to begin the bank holiday weekend with our friends and loved ones!”

Chater Lodge Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.