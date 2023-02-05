If you’re looking to try something new, why not give pottery a go?

Having made a few creations at school using dry clay - which I’m sure my mum threw away shortly after I brought them home - it’s fair to say I don’t have a wealth of experience in pottery.

But watching clips on social media and even the iconic scene from Ghost, my non-artistic mind wondered how hard could it be?

Richard Gibson creates a pot (61114067)

Head to toe in old clothes which had been shoved in the back of the wardrobe for a moment such as this, I tentatively knocked on the door of Richard Gibson’s King’s Cliffe home-turned pottery studio.

He introduced himself as a professional potter with more than 30 years of experience; great we are in safe, if slightly clay covered, hands.

Before starting, he took us through his own pottery collection - a vast selection of pots, jugs and bowls which had such precision that in this day and age I would’ve thought they were made by a high-tech machine.

Richard Gibson starts the class by demonstrating how to make a pot

Richard first discovered his love for pottery at secondary school when his lack of passion for science led to him taking more creative subjects.

“I was really lucky I could do that,” the 57-year-old said.

“I became amazed with the arts and very quickly discovered that what I wanted to do was pottery.”

The shelves in his studio are full with both earthenware and stoneware, but his field of expertise lies within the practice of Raku. It is a method of pottery originating in Japan, used in traditional tea ceremonies, and made by removing the piece from the kiln while still red and placing it in sawdust to create beautiful patterns.

A daunting sight but surely the expectation of a cylindrical vase couldn’t be that hard?

Admittedly, in hindsight, the faith in my artistic ability may have been entirely misplaced.

Joined by a couple who had received a voucher for the class, Richard ushered us along to a purpose-built shed at the bottom of his garden.

Richard Gibson holds pottery workshops from his studio in King's Cliffe

He stationed himself at his wheel with us gathering around like little children eager to learn and with some force threw on a big chunk of clay.

Sat mesmerised as the clay span around he talked about the important steps to creating a pot which involved centering and opening the clay as well as keeping it saturated in water.

But it was not just about the practical side but also the mental, said Richard whose background in lecturing shone through in his explanation.

Pottery, for many, is a form of meditation, similar to that of pilates and yoga, and if your brain is hectic the work is likely to reflect this.

A failed pot made in the Potterydayz workshop

Richard has a wealth of experience having studied at arts college and working as a sculptor before setting up his Potterydayz business full time.

“I enjoy seeing other people’s successes and failures and above all I enjoy the teaching,” explained Richard.

“Also, I like to have more time to work as a potter.

Abby Rampling-Mott takes part in the pottery lesson

“Setting up Potterydayz has helped me find the balance. It is on my own terms.”

In what felt like minutes Richard was done, with a smart looking pot testament to his efforts, and it was our turn.

Sat at the wheel there was a similar feeling to that of driving a car for the first time, tentatively pushing the accelerator and travelling at 5mph when the speed should be 30mph.

Reporter Maddy Baillie attempts to create a pot

But, just like a driving instructor Richard encouraged us to put our foot down on the peddle so we could properly begin our journey.

The wet clay slipped around and it took a good few minutes to get it back under control.

After my heart rate went back down to a normal level, it did begin to feel therapeutic as I watched the clay rise.

There was some reluctance before the class about the feeling of the clay. Even as a child, I was never one to get my hands grubby and in my older years I intentionally avoid the likes of mud or sand.

But the task of keeping clean was impossible.

As my attempt at pottery span around on the wheel so did dashes of the muddy water which splattered onto my face and hair.

Before each class Richard gives pottery-goers instructions, one of which is to wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty - this is very important, trust me!

For long-haired ladies and gents out there I would also recommend securing your hair in a tight ponytail before you arrive as once you begin there is no clean way of putting your hair nicely into place.

As the clay began to vaguely resemble the shape of a pot it was time to hollow it out by shoving my fingers into the centre and pulling outwards.

The pottery workshop

I had to repeat this process a few times and with each spin I became more confident.

As I got to my last piece of clay I convinced myself this would be the best one - I was very wrong.

Going through all the same motions, suddenly the wheel got out of control and the wet clay flopped.

Not all of the creations were successful

We all laughed as I mourned the loss of my ‘unique’ looking pot, and Richard offered some kind reassurance that pottery does take a lot of practice.

Something to note about pottery, as Richard said, was that “you can make mistakes.”

The successful pots stood proudly on a piece of slab and were aired and fired before I returned a few weeks later to decorate them.

The pots are kept ready to be painted

If I was asked before the class what pottery throwing was, my answer would be chucking plates at a wall.

But through the class I now understand why this old art form has made a comeback in recent years, especially in this day and age where life is constantly busy.

The painted pots before the firing. The end result will be glossy

Find out more by visiting: potterydayz.business.site or contacting Richard on 07967 215745.