Lost rhea - a cousin of the emu - spotted again in Uffington Road, Stamford
Published: 18:59, 08 October 2019
| Updated: 20:44, 08 October 2019
A large bird - believed to be a rhea that has escaped from captivity - has been spotted again near Stamford.
The long-legged creature had previously caught the Mercury's attention after walkers and runners had been caught in 'stand offs' with it near Uffington.
Now it has been seen and photographed by a Mercury reader in the field by the Uffington Road cricket ground in Stamford.