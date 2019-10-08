Home   News   Article

Lost rhea - a cousin of the emu - spotted again in Uffington Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 18:59, 08 October 2019
 | Updated: 20:44, 08 October 2019

A large bird - believed to be a rhea that has escaped from captivity - has been spotted again near Stamford.

The long-legged creature had previously caught the Mercury's attention after walkers and runners had been caught in 'stand offs' with it near Uffington.

Now it has been seen and photographed by a Mercury reader in the field by the Uffington Road cricket ground in Stamford.

