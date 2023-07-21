An award-winning maze has opened for the summer season and you could be there.

The giant eight-acre maize maze in Wistow, between Rutland and Market Harborough, attracts thousands of visitors every year to explore the fun quiz trail hidden amongst three miles of pathways. High-level bridges and towers give visitors stunning panoramic views over the fields, which with the right weather, will eventually tower with sunflowers and at the end of the season, the maize is harvested for cattle fodder.

To highlight the problems facing the world’s marine wildlife, this year’s maze has been cut into the shape of a sea turtle – one of the many animals threatened by climate change.

Wistow Maze

Visitors have to find 12 quiz boards, each one featuring an endangered marine animal and the problems that they face.

With plenty of space, the maze offers great outdoor entertainment for young and old. Visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the activity funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, model village, art gallery, wellbeing centre and numerous shops, making it a great day out for all ages.

Wistow Maze

The maze opened on Monday (July 17) and is open daily until Sunday, September 3, and then weekends only until Sunday, September 17, from 10am until 6pm. Children tickets are £7.85 or adults are £9.95. A family ticket admitting two adults and two children is £32. Parking is free.

For more information visit www.wistow.com or ring 07884 403889.

Wistow Maze

We’ve got a family ticket to giveaway to one lucky family. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question on the coupon and return it to: Rutland & Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 2EP.

You can also enter online at: https://tinyurl.com/Wistowmaze23RSM

The first correct entry drawn after the deadline of 9am on Friday, July 28, will win. Good luck!