This giant puppy is looking for a home.

Cali is an eight-month-old Labrador cross pointer. She is very energetic as you would imagine and loves nothing more than running around and playing. She is a little crazy! She is learning all her basic manners but will obviously require ongoing training in her new home.

Cali is extremely friendly and loves everyone. She likes to be around people and will lean against you for a stroke and fuss. She likes tummy rubs.

Cali is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

Cali is learning to walk on her lead and will benefit from a harness. Cali is a big strong girl so not suitable for homing with very young children as she could knock them over in her excitement.

If you would like Cali as your friend and companion call Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne on 01778 424953 or 077085 89792 (between 10am and 4pm).