Gilbert and Sullivan Players will stage Iolanthe at Stamford Corn Exchange from Wednesday, October 9 to October 12.

The immortal Iolanthe has broken a fairy law by marrying a human and is banished from fairyland by her Queen on the condition that she never sees her husband again.

Twenty five years later the two worlds collide as her son Strephon plans to marry the pretty shepherdess, Phyllis, a ward of the Lord Chancellor and loved by every Peer in The House of Lords.

Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players perform Iolanthe this week

Drama, laughter and mystical mix-up follow Strephon’s attempts.

Visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk for details and tickets.