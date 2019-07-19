It’s the time of year when hundreds of children across the area say goodbye to their old schools and prepare to start new ones.

And for Gilbert Collins, it’s an even sadder farewell because he’s been the only ‘Gilbert’ attending St Gilbert’s School in Stamford for the past seven years.

Now, aged 11, he’s leaving to start secondary school at Casterton Community College.

Gilbert Collins waving goodbye to St Gilbert's School, aged 11. Photo: Lee Hellwing (13995655)

A keen writer who loves music and acting, Gilbert has thoroughly enjoyed his time at St Gilbert’s, and is leaving with fond memories.

Gilbert Collins starting at St Gilbert's School, aged 4

Looking for things to do in the summer holidays? Check out our What's On guide.