A 10-year-old girl swam 1,000 lengths throughout October to raise money for charity.

Lily-May Clark, from Corby Glen, raised £602 for Cancer Research after swimming lengths at pools in Melton and Grantham.

The competitive swimmer originally aimed to raise £300 for charity after losing one grandparent and two great-grandparents to cancer.

Lily-May Clark, 10, from Corby Glen.

Her mum Becky Yates is “immensely proud” of her daughter’s efforts. She said: “Lily-May is so happy with how much she has raised.

“I’m so proud of her. Cancer has affected all of us in so many ways. For somebody so young to want to help is great and she has done it in a way she knows.”

Lily-May completed her 1,000th length on Saturday (October 28) and even asked her mum if she should do more with three days left in the month.