A 17-year-old girl who drank vodka and ate cannabis sweets on Stamford Meadows was hospitalised after she started fitting.

The girl was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance on Friday last week (July 23).

Police said she had ingested Stoner Patch Dummies, which are sold in bags made to look like normal sweets.

The sweets come in a range of flavours and the packets carry the slogan "sweet and sour then stoned".

Warnings have been issued about drug-infused sweets known as “edibles” because many are infused with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis which is not legal for recreational use.

Unlike cannabis that is smoked, there is a relatively long time-delay in the effects of the sweets, resulting in people overdosing.

Insp Gary Stewart of Stamford Police urged people not to take cannabis 'edibles' or to drink on the meadows in Stamford.

"This could have turned into a tragedy for all concerned," he added.

Inspector Gary Stewart

To get help with drug use, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600.