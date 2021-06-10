A 10-year-old girl fractured her elbow while trying to help her uncle who became trapped in his own home.

Ruby-May was helping her mum, Zoe Hull to access the flat in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, because an automatic door mechanism had malfunctioned leaving Brian Penny, who has no arms or legs and uses a wheelchair, stuck inside. Having climbed up to get in through a back window, Ruby-May slipped and fell.

Ms Hull is upset with South Kesteven District Council because of ongoing problems with her brother’s front door, which has been sticking for several months.

Ruby-May under the window she climbed up to

Rather than calling firefighters to break in, or waiting ‘hours’ for a council-appointed engineer, Ms Hull said they had resorted to using windows to enter the flat and pull open the stuck door - something Mr Penny cannot always manage.

Ms Hull had asked the council if safety catches can be removed from a lower-down window to the flat, so that gaining access didn’t involve any climbing.

Coun Robert Reid (Con), cabinet member for housing, said: “I was naturally very concerned to hear about recent events at Mr Penny’s home.

“South Kesteven District Council's repairs staff have been working closely with him to ensure he is safe, secure and confident in his home and have made several changes, including having a specialist company replace and recalibrate the door, and we continue to assist with any further adjustments he needs.

“If it ever sticks there is a mechanical door release, which Mr Penny is able to operate. He was also offered a ‘lifeline’ pendant so that in the event of any problems at any time he could immediately speak to someone at South Kesteven District Council's emergency call centre who could help - but he declined this option.

“However, if we are called on to attend then we would immediately deploy assistance on an emergency basis whether during or outside office hours.”