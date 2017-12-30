Girl loses locks in name of cancer charity

Have your say

A brave youngster had her long locks cut off in aid of a charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment

Abigail Player (pictured), of South Witham , had 14 inches of her hair cut off at Keya Hair Design in Market Deeping on Saturday, December 16, for The Little Princess Trust.

Abigail’s proud mum, Sarah, said: “She wasn’t nervous about having so much taken off. She really enjoyed it.”

The youngster also raised £500 for the charity through her haircut.Photo: Lee Hellwing