Girl loses locks in name of cancer charity

Abigail Player had her hair cut off to raise cash for The Little Princess Trust. By Lee Hellwing
A brave youngster had her long locks cut off in aid of a charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment

Abigail Player (pictured), of South Witham , had 14 inches of her hair cut off at Keya Hair Design in Market Deeping on Saturday, December 16, for The Little Princess Trust.

Abigail’s proud mum, Sarah, said: “She wasn’t nervous about having so much taken off. She really enjoyed it.”

The youngster also raised £500 for the charity through her haircut.Photo: Lee Hellwing