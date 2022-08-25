More than half of GCSE grades gained at Stamford Endowed Schools ranged from 7 to 9, the top results available.

Stamford High School's girls performed slightly better than Stamford School's boys, this cohort being one of the last to be taught in single-sex classes before Stamford Endowed Schools becomes fully co-educational.

Thirty-four of the 194 pupils Stamford Endowed Schools pupils achieved nine grade 9s or more.

Stamford Endowed Schools principal Will Phelan

Vicky Buckman, head of Stamford High School, said: “We are very proud of our pupils, who have had not had the easiest path to GCSEs over the last two years.

"However, they have shown tremendous tenacity and determination in achieving excellent results."

Nick Davies, interim head of Stamford School, congratulated the boys, adding: "Preparing for GCSE examinations is far from straightforward, given the complexity of the topics and the number of subjects each pupil undertakes.

"But for this year’s cohort, the challenge has undoubtedly been magnified, given the national disruption in education over the last two years.

"The pupils, and the staff who have worked so tirelessly to support them, should be very proud.”

Principal of Stamford Endowed Schools, Will Phelan, said: “These results are a testament to our Stamfordians’ determination, resilience and endeavour and this will stand them in strong stead for the final stage in their schooling at sixth form.

“I also pay testament to all those in school who have supported these pupils, directly or indirectly, over the last two years."

The school's sixth form open evening is on Wednesday, October 5.