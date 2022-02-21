MindSpace Stamford is inviting people to give feedback on their town and community.

Since opening exactly two years ago, the charity’s hub at 39 Broad Street has offered a safe place for people to be accepted and listened to, and to access services aimed at improving mental wellbeing.

From 11am on Friday (February 25) there will be a community consultation at Stamford Town Hall, with information about MindSpace and the chance for people to say how they feel about living and working in Stamford.

Dr Dan Petrie from MindSpace Stamford. Photo: Louise Goss

There will also be afternoon ‘drop in and connect’ sessions at the Broad Street hub from 3pm to 5pm daily from today (Monday, February 21), until Thursday, February 24.

These will provide information on MindSpace Stamford’s future plans and goals for the community.

Dr Dan Petrie, MindSpace founder, said: “For those who unable to visit us we extend an invitation to visit the MindSpace website and discover more about our work.

The MindSpace allotment in Stamford

“We welcome everyone’s thoughts on what more we can do to support mental health and wellbeing in this community by completing our feedback form.”

Everyone who attends the town hall event or a ‘drop in and connect’ session will be invited to enter a free prize draw to win afternoon tea for two.

For more information on the MindSpace town hall event and the ‘drop in and connect’ session, email info@mindspacestamford.com

MindSpace Stamford’s Broad Street hub provides opportunities for people to connect through mindful and creative activities such as a makers group. MindSpace also has walking groups, boxing, yoga and running sessions. For more information visit www.mindspacestamford.com