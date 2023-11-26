A hospital charity hopes to grow its collection of presents to go to underprivileged children on Christmas.

A festive appeal has been launched by the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity to create Giving Trees, where people can donate presents.

The appeal was first set up in 2016 by a member of staff to provide Christmas presents to children who would otherwise have nothing to unwrap on Christmas Day

Natalie Styles-Hudson, Kathy Forbear and Jon Snell by the giving tree

Natalie Styles–Hudson, site senior manager and paediatric nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Last year we donated over 2,000 Christmas presents to underprivileged children and young people in our local communities.

“Due to the amount of donations we received, it enabled us to donate to more areas and far more children.

“Presents went to refuges, families using food banks, underprivileged children identified by local schools, children living in hostels and temporary accommodation.

Giving Tree

“We also gave presents to children of members of staff who were struggling.”

Christmas trees will be set up at hospital sites, including in Stamford, to promote the appeal and suggest gift ideas.

There is an Amazon wishlist https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/193OA9UM6XKG1 and a charity fundraising page for people wanting to donate online.

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.