Glaston-based consulting engineering and surveying firm, Smithers Purslow, has bought its northern and Wales-based counterpart, Byrom Clark Roberts.

The deal increases staff numbers to over 100 working from 10 locations across the UK.

Smithers Purslow employ 43 at its office in Glaston Hall, Sopring Lane, will now work alongside colleagues in Chester, Exeter, Leeds, Llandudno, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Reading.

Smithers Purslow (21644105)

The buy-out, completed at the end of October, follows a period of rapid growth. Over the past five years, company turnover has grown 25 per cent a year, from £1.7m in 2014 to £5.1m.

Smithers Purslow expect the deal will propel turnover to £8m in the next two years.

For details go to www.smitherspurslow.com