Glastonburghley at the Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street Stamford might be over, but it's possible to catch up with the bands at other venues.

Here's a snippet of Listen Like Thieves who played some great covers during the afternoon.

They'll be playing the Rock on the Rails Beer Festival at the Whistle Stop pub in Tallington at 4pm on Sunday (August 11).

Photos from Glastonburghley.