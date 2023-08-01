Thousands of dogs and their owners from across the world are to head to the area for an international agility event.

Rutland Showground is to host the Kennel Club International Agility Festival, said to be the world’s largest event of its kind, from Thursday to Sunday, August 10 to 13.

It will be the third year running the event will head to the Oakham venue.

Rutland Showground will host the huge canine event for the third time. Photo: Yulia Titovets/The Kennel Club

Almost 3,000 novice and professional handlers and their dogs, from 12 countries, will put their best paw forward in competitions across four dog size categories, 18 rings and 200 classes.

Entries to compete have closed, but spectators and their dogs are invited to go along and watch the fast-paced action for free entry on the day.

Parking costs £5, to be paid on arrival, and visiting dogs will need to be signed in on the day.

The Young Kennel Club summer camp will call at the Rutland Showground before the international festival arrives. Photo: Yulia Titovets / The Kennel Club

“The International Agility Festival is a real highlight in the events calendar that brings together those new to agility and those who have been competing for years,” said The Kennel Club head of events, Catherine Guiver.

Drivers using the roads near the showground are advised to allow extra journey time at peak traffic times, with Wednesday, August 9 expected to be the busiest day as competitors arrive.

For more information, visit thekennelclub.org.uk/iaf or The Kennel Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/agility.news.thekennelclubuk/

Ahead of that event, Rutland Showground will host the annual Young Kennel Club Summer Camp from Sunday, July 30 to Friday, August 4.

Youngsters aged seven to 16 and their canine companions will take part in social activities and training, such as fast-paced agility, heelwork to music, and more.