Coronation street party at Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford
Published: 09:03, 08 May 2023
People celebrated the coronation with uplifting music and food from around the world at a party held in Stamford.
Stamford Diversity Group organised the event at Christ Church in Green Lane, which saw Latino Sound and King Don Steel Drums perform in the sunshine, while artist Tony Nero worked on murals.
Poetry was performed by Stamford’s poet laureate Scott Coe and youth poet laureate Daniel Paice to the dozens of people who had gathered.
The free event included a buffet.