People celebrated the coronation with uplifting music and food from around the world at a party held in Stamford.

Stamford Diversity Group organised the event at Christ Church in Green Lane, which saw Latino Sound and King Don Steel Drums perform in the sunshine, while artist Tony Nero worked on murals.

Poetry was performed by Stamford’s poet laureate Scott Coe and youth poet laureate Daniel Paice to the dozens of people who had gathered.

Artist Tony Nero, Stamford poet laureate Scott Coe and Peterborough-based steel drum player King Don

Artist Tony Nero at work at Christ Church

Members of the Peterborough-based band Latino Sound Moises Sanchez, Orlando Sanchez and Hugh Birkenhead

The buffet at Christ Church

The free event included a buffet.