It may look like a bit of fun but one Bourne trader says his decision to place garden ornaments next to a huge roadside puddle is gnome joke.

Lee Black, who runs Mod ‘n’ Ink in Market Place, fears the mini pond on nearby South Street will cause an accident because it is blocking people from using the crossing.

To highlight the danger he has taken to placing gnomes and rubber ducks in and around the nine-metre puddle.

Lee Black has put these gnoes to highlight the dangers this puddle is creating in South Street, Bourne (26878239)

Mr Black said he had already seen an incident involving a mobility scooter and a school child and is urging the authorities to take action.

He believes the problem is caused by a blocked drain and has been going on for a year - but no-one is taking responsibility.

"Someone is going to get hit - it is inevitable," he said.

"People are no longer using the crossing because they can't walk through the puddle - it's six inches deep and nine metres long."

Anglia Water said they had sent engineers to the site and concluded it was nothing to do with them. They said it was likely an issue for the council’s highways team.

The ducks swimming on the puddle in South Street, Bourne (26880882)

Lincolnshire County Council has now vowed to investigate.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "We appreciate that the puddle that keeps forming at the crossing on South Street in Bourne is frustrating for local residents and businesses.

“We cleared the drain at the end of last year, but as the problem has continued, we will have a team on site in the next two weeks to carry out a more thorough investigation so we can try and fix the issue."

Read more BourneStamford