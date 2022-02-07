After winning a ‘bronze’ in 2018 and ‘silver’ in 2019, Stamford is going for ‘gold’ at the next In Bloom competition.

The town didn’t have the chance to prove its beauty during covid, but Stamford in Bloom co-ordinator Ann Ellis believes it will do just this in 2022.

“We should gain points for several community projects,” said Ann.

Ann Ellis from Stamford in Bloom

“There is the MindSpace garden that has been created and the work on the Brownlow corner off Wharf Road.

“We also have all the decorated chairs that are put out by businesses, and the work that Team Stamford does in planting wildflower verges and rejuvenating the river bank.”

The application for the regional, East Midlands in Bloom competition will need to include a ‘best front garden’ and Ann hopes people will nominate their own or put forward one they have seen in Stamford ready for judging in the first week of July.

Stamford in Bloom members Alison Lowe, Jennifer Grumbley, Ann Ellis, Duncan Lingard, Caroline Barrett and Helen Randle

To contact Stamford in Bloom visit their Facebook page or email stamford18bloom@gmail.com