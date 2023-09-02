The Inspire Education Group’s Green Group was formed by Stamford College and Peterborough College staff and students with a personal or professional interest in sustainability or the environment, writes Chris Bryant, lecturer and green ambassador

With a pledge to meet net zero across IEG campuses, the Green Group monitors student-led projects on sustainability and positive environmental action, such as:

Stamford College is looking at ways to help the environment

*Reducing emissions by encouraging walking to the campuses, using public transport and researching electric recharge stations for electric cars

*Improving our natural environment through hedge and tree planting

*Constructing bug houses to encourage wildlife around the campuses

*Inspiring staff to follow ‘No Mow May’ at home to promote bug and insect population

*Reducing resources like water in photography courses and paper across multiple classes to become a more digital institution

*Introducing auto switch-off on college devices on campus to reduce electricity usage

*Providing plant-based and vegan food options, including plant-based wraps, salad bowls and vegan sausage rolls with a hot vegan meal available in the Refectory and Bistro

Stamford College is looking at ways to help the environment

As green ambassador, I use my sustainability knowledge to improve educational delivery and incorporate sustainability issues within education to further young people's knowledge of the environment. I have completed this through CPD, which includes a Design for Sustainability Online UAL course, and the MA in Graphic Design I am currently studying. As well as my own creative business, Chris Bryant Creative Design, www.chrisbryantcreativedesign.com.

In the classroom, I have led student projects involving solving sustainability issues and providing solutions. This has included a clay stop-motion animation video on beach waste, a promotional video to encourage people to walk instead of driving to improve their carbon footprint and concepts for plant-based food products within packaging design. In the next academic year, I plan on delivering a website design project for Stamford Town Council’s Climate Action Committee, in which students will be asked to research environmental impacts and create an interactive and responsive solution for the council.

Stamford College's green ambassador Green Bryant

Our green group work has resulted in an Eco-Schools Green Flag award for Stamford College in recognition of our work towards reducing impact on the environment.

For more information, please visit https://www.ieg.ac.uk/sustainability/