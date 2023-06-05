Garden-lovers could feast their eyes on nearly a dozen different plots in one small area over the weekend.

Green-fingered residents of Thurlby and Northorpe threw open their gates on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and welcomed people to take a look around.

The event was part of the National Garden Scheme, which helps open private gardens to the public each year.

Event organisers Ros Bennett, left, and Yvonne Scott, right, with helper Gaynor Mullock between them

By charging a small entry fee, and through the sale of teas, coffee, homemade cakes and crafts, money can be raised to support good causes.

Yvonne Scott, one of the weekend’s organisers, said this year was “a record-breaking weekend” for Thurlby and Northorpe Open Gardens, which raised about £3,000.

Thanking those involved for their ‘amazing effort’ she added: “This will be split between our two churches, The Methodist Chapel and St Firmin’s. Some proceeds are also going to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.”

Visitors David and Jan Johnson, and Peter and Jill Marchlik. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Around the gardens there was a butterfly theme in Thurlby, and knitters from the village had used their skills to create decorations to complement the beds and borders.

A plant sale in the church hall meant people could buy rare cottage garden plants, while there was also art and glassware to view and buy.

Wendy Baugh takes a look at Jennie Coley’s garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Residents Jon and Libby Sandell with their dog, Freya. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Linda and Ron Branch in their garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

If you have an event coming up, let people know by emailing details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk