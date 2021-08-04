The boss of one of Stamford’s financial firms has been awarded one of the industry’s highest accolades.

Oliver Smith, director of BCM Wealth Management in Ironmonger Street, has qualified as a Chartered Financial Planner (CFP), acknowledged as the gold standard for financial advisors.

Because of the level of his qualification, Oliver has also been awarded the status of Fellowship of the Personal Finance Society (FPFS), the most prestigious level of professional achievement in the personal finance profession.

Oliver Smith from BCM Wealth Management in Stamford

Oliver said: “I am absolutely delighted to have achieved this. At a personal level, it really means a lot.

“I am also thrilled for the team at BCM Wealth Management because only about 700 firms have received this award. Most of all, I am pleased for our clients, as this means they can count on the very highest levels of technical knowledge and competence, and our commitment to the highest professional standards.”

CFP status and FPFS are awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

BCM Wealth Management is based at number 5, Ironmonger Street in Stamford and online at www.bcmwealth.co.uk.