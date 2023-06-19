The chief executive of Rutland’s NHS Partnership has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Angela Hillery, who is head of the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation and the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust which provides community health and learning disabilities for more than one million people living in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, has been recognised for her contribution to healthcare in our region.

She said: “This is a great honour for both myself and the trusts I am proud to lead. To receive this in the 75th year of the NHS is particularly special. It is testament to the amazing teams at LPT and NHFT, who step up and make a positive difference every day.

Angela Hillery, the chief executive of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Partnership NHS Trust

“I’m proud to continue to lead these organisations and to see the dedication our people have to collaborative working and providing outstanding care.”

Angela, who has worked in the NHS for over 30 years, has led NHFT since 2013 and LPT since 2019. During 2022, working with NHS Trusts across the East Midlands region, Angela led NHS support for independent mental healthcare provider St Andrew’s, helping them on their quality improvement journey. NHFT and LPT are lead providers for regional CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) and adult eating disorder collaboratives, and a key part of the East Midlands Alliance for mental health and learning disabilities.

The CBE – Commander of the Order of the British Empire – is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire, other than a knighthood or damehood.