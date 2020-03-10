The For Rutland Good and New Clothes Sale 2020 has raised £49,000
Published: 12:00, 10 March 2020
This year’s edition of a long-running charity clothes sale has so far raised £49,000.
The Good and New Sale took place at Barnsdale Lodge on Friday and Saturday with hundreds of people pouring in to a marquee to choose from a wide variety of clothes and accessories.
Money raised will go to the charity For Rutland to fund two specialist advisors at Citizens Advice Rutland who will help people with long-term health conditions.
More by this authorMatthew Brown