Two groups of National Citizen Service students have helped to tidy Stamford during two weeks of hard work.

The students were approached by Stamford Town Council to help with litter picking at Markham Retail Park, where they collected 20 bags of litter.

They also conducted a poll with Stamford residents regarding the areas people would like to see wildflowers planted around the town.

Another group helped with looking at which areas needed more trees as part of a project to plant more to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Their findings on the trees and the wildflowers will be evaluated, before the council commits to a programme of planting.

The National Citizen Service is a voluntary personal and social development programme for 16 and 17 year olds in England

