It’s uplifting to share some really good news. In the last week we have relaxed our requirement that some form of face covering be worn, writes Marcus Witt of Stamford Bridge Club.

This is now voluntary. Further, on Monday, September 13, we shall be reintroducing our full pre-pandemic programme in the clubhouse. The ethos of any club is that social interaction is paramount and we are encouraging all our members to return to the club to play face-to-face bridge.

Our online bridge has been a godsend during the crisis and it will still have a place in our activities. The current online programme is being withdrawn but will be replaced with new sessions (from September 19) on Sunday evenings and Monday mornings.

Playing cards

We recognise that many of our members like the convenience of our virtual club. Further we hope that these sessions might attract new players, those who find getting to the club tricky (e.g. those with mobility and other health problems; those who act as carers; and, generally, those for whom the times at the club are not convenient). We may not know what normal means anymore but a rosy view of our future starts by looking back to how good things were before March 16, 2020.

Hand of the week

It’s fitting, given the good news, that today’s hand has a fun element. It was played in the English Bridge Union’s Silver Plate knockout teams of four competitions. It is rare that one team defends at both tables where the contract strain is the same in both rooms. This is an example with a spade contract being played in each room. In Room1 East got over the general nature of the hand – balanced – in one bid, and could sit back and take advantage when the opponents got too high. Declarer could have limited the losses to down two (by leading SQ to pin SJ) but lost four spades, a diamond and a club. Minus 500. In Room 2 East’s wish to show the fifth spade had an unfortunate outcome. North could make a takeout double and South could convert it to penalties. North South took three ruffs and a master trump, together with two hearts and two diamonds. Three off again but minus 800 this time. A good time to defend, picking up 16 imps.

Stamford Bridge Club

Tip

The declaring sides’ methods were sound even if there were a couple of misjudgements. Stick with the (good) methods you know and be phlegmatic about any disaster that befalls you. Laughter can also be a useful antidote to a setback.