Roseleigh is a gorgeous period home situated in a prime location of Stamford, only a five minute walk to the town centre.

This stunning property has been extended creating an open plan kitchen breakfast room/snug, a further study room and a downstairs shower room. The property also has two further spacious reception rooms, original character features throughout, four piece family bathroom upstairs, landscaped mature rear garden and a single garage en bloc at the back.

The property is arranged over two floors, entering via the entrance hall with beautiful, tiled flooring, stained glass window and stairs leading to the first floor.

Princes Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The entrance hall offers great flow downstairs connecting the drawing room, dining room and kitchen breakfast room. The drawing room features an open fireplace, large bay window flooding the room with natural light and French doors which open into the dining room. The dining room has ample space for an eight seater table, another open fireplace and French doors which open out onto the garden.

The kitchen breakfast room has been extended to create lovely light and airy breakfast area with double sky lights, a well equipped kitchen with granite worktops and a further snug area which overlooks the garden. A doorway from the snug leads into the versatile study, ideal for a home office.

Completing downstairs is the three piece shower room located off the study.

Princes Road, Stamford, has a large kitchen

Upstairs, the spacious landing connects two double bedrooms, a further single bedroom, and the family four piece bathroom with separate shower and bath. Bedroom one and two both benefit from built in wardrobes and bedroom one has a lovely tall bay window.

Outside, at the front, a low brick wall encloses the front garden, and an inset footpath leads to the front door.

The living room in Princes Road, Stamford, is spacious

The back garden is well appointed and mature, featuring a large patio seating area with two lawn areas, borders, and mature fruit trees. The rear gate leads to the single garage en bloc.

Viewing is recommended.

There is a good outdoor space at Princes Road, Stamford

There is a good outdoor space at Princes Road, Stamford

Roseleigh in Princes Road, Stamford, is on the market for £750,000, with the Stamford branch of Newton Fallowell. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530.