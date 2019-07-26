People living in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas will be able to put their questions to the police chief constable.

These will be answered at new 'public assurance' meetings - the first will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, August 12.

It follows a decision by chief constable of Lincolnshire Police Bill Skelly and police and crime commissioner Marc Jones to open up their 'police performance review' meetings to the public.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly (left) with Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones

Residents are asked to send in questions in advance, with information on how to do this available by clicking here. For the first meeting they should be received by Friday (August 2).

The meeting will also be used to present information about police performance for the previous three months and will include statistics on crime, police response, demand, how quickly the force processes cases and their outcomes.

As an alternative to attending the meeting, which will be in Lincolnshire County Council’s chamber in Lincoln, people will be able to listen live via a weblink, which will be publicised shortly.

Answers and reports from the meeting will also be published in the days following the discussion.

Commissioner Mr Jones said: “I passionately believe in the democratic process and I believe it is crucial that the public gets a chance to be well informed and able to ask questions about the performance of their police force.

“This is an important step towards our residents seeing how well their tax money is being spent and I am delighted we have been able to open these discussions to everyone.”

Chief constable Skelly added: “This is another fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our communities.

"Not only will residents in Lincolnshire now be able to see the process by which their police service is held to account, but they can also now be involved in that very process.

"This means we can tackle the topics that are important to people who live and work here, and I would encourage anyone who wants to put something to myself and the commissioner to get involved.”

