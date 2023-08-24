A new fine food and drink store is opening in town.

Franchisees Simon Mobey and his partner Michelle are opening Vom Fass in the former Colemans stationery shop in St Paul’s Street, Stamford tomorrow (Friday, August 25).

Vom Fass will sell cocktails, gins, liqueurs, cask spirits and wine as well as oils, vinegars and fine foods.

Vom Fass

Simon and Michelle have been promoting the products on the store’s Facebook page ahead of the opening.

The first store opened in Germany in 1994 and has grown with Vom Fass now being an international enterprise with nearly 300 shops worldwide.

Simon Mobey

