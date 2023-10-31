Government confirms u-turn on plans to close railway ticket offices in England

A proposal to close around 1,000 railway ticket offices across the country has been scrapped.

The government has shelved its plans after a consultation on the proposals attracted 750,000 responses.

Transport secretary, the Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Government has “asked train operators to withdraw their proposals”.

Stamford Railway Station

Tickets offices in Stamford and Oakham would have closed under the plans.

Passenger watchdog Transport Focus noted its objection to all the proposals to close the ticket offices, while the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) slammed the plans.

Mr Harper said: “The consultation on ticket offices has now ended, with the Government making clear to the rail industry throughout the process that any resulting proposals must meet a high threshold of serving passengers.

“We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers, and so the government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

“We will continue our work to reform our railways with the expansion of contactless Pay As You Go ticketing, making stations more accessible through our Access for All programme and £350 million funding through our Network North plan to improve accessibility at up to 100 stations.”

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns was among those to oppose the plan.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk