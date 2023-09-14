Families living in draughty homes are being offered improved insulation ahead of the winter – with the government footing the bill.

A £1 billion fund to help an estimated 300,000 households heat their homes for less has been launched this week, but how might you qualify?

The scheme aims to insulate 300,000 homes in the UK. Picture: iStock/coldsnowstorm.

The Great British Insulation Scheme

Thousands of families are set to save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills, promises the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, thanks to the launch of the Great British Insulation Scheme.

With September’s heatwave behind us and thoughts turning to the price of energy for autumn and winter, ministers have announced large-scale plans to improve the insulation in thousands and thousands of properties across the UK.

Those living in lower council tax bands in less energy-efficient homes are to be offered vital upgrades - such as roof, loft or cavity wall insulation - that could cut their annual energy bull by as much as £300 to £400 a year.

Homes with a low Energy Performance Certificate will be able to apply. Image: iStock.

Can I apply?

Crucially the £1 billion project - claims the government - will extend the offer of help to a ‘wider range of households’ when compared to other existing government-funded energy schemes.

Those eligible for support under the Great British Insulation Scheme will include families living in council tax bands A-D in England or A-E in Scotland and Wales.

Homes will also need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below.

With the heatwave behind us focus is shifting to this winter’s energy bills. Image: iStock.

Checking eligibility

Potential customers will be able to find out from Thursday (September 14) if their home might qualify for the work thanks to a new online checker tool.

The tool will ask users a series of questions - including how they heat their home, whether their home has solid or cavity walls, and some details about their income or if they are receiving any benefits.

A separate checker has also been launched for a Home Upgrade Grant, which could help off-the-gas-grid homes with an EPC rating of D to G. Establishing and understanding your property’s energy certificate is also possible through the site too.

The new offer of government-backed help will run alongside the existing Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which offers free home energy efficiency improvements, such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels to families on low incomes.

The government wants to cover the costs of insulating Britain’s draughtiest homes. Image: iStock.

What happens next?

Customers using the online tool will then be referred either to their energy supplier for help - either from the ECO programme and Great British Insulation Scheme – or to their local council if they require possible access to the Home Upgrade Grant.

Mike Thornton, Chief Executive of the Energy Saving Trust welcomes the new project.

He explained: “Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is a vital part of addressing both the energy crisis and climate emergency.

“The launch of the Great British Insulation Scheme is therefore a welcome development as it will mean more households are eligible for financial support for insulation measures and comes at a crucial time as we approach the colder winter months.”