A GP who saw the arrival of Lakeside in Stamford says the group is not responsible for the ills of the town’s healthcare.

Dr Dan Petrie, who joined St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road in 2015 just before Lakeside took over, says the same-day service they ran at the time, alongside routine appointments with a two-week wait, was “breaking us as humans” and could not be sustained.

He says while some patients want continuity of care and to speak to someone who knows the history of their condition, others just want their problem dealt with quickly and don’t mind who they see.