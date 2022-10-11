People can bring questions and concerns about their GP healthcare to a patient group meeting.

The Stamford Lakeside Patient Participation Group (PPG) is holding an open AGM event on Monday, October 17, from 5pm in the meeting hall in the grounds of Stamford Hospital.

It will give patients an opportunity to speak with representatives of the group.

Members of the Lakeside Stamford PPG Bill Proudlock and George Woolf with Emma Wilson, patient services manager

An aim of the PPG is to liaise between Lakeside staff, patients and other health organisations.

Current members, who are volunteers, are chairman of the group Bill Proudlock, Helen Walton, Steve Marsh, Peter Roome, Marion Pitt, Elaine Hooper, Mark Wibberley, Paddy Jelen, George Woolf and Sue Bishop.