A petition calling for a choice of GP providers in Stamford has collected more than 1,000 signatures in a week.

Launched by the Better Healthcare for Stamford group, the petition asks that people in the Stamford area are provided with a “permanent choice between well-resourced and reliable GP service providers”.

The petition also calls for action to ensure that when problems arise with GP services they can be resolved quickly.

St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford (42265592)

The petition can be found here.

It follows the takeover by Lakeside Healthcare Stamford of three GP surgeries in recent years - The Little Surgery, St Mary’s Medical Centre and Sheepmarket Surgery.

The Little Surgery was closed and Lakeside now runs most of its primary care services from the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road.

Last year many of its patients campaigned against the proposed closure of St Mary’s Medical Centre. It is being used as a vaccination centre for people over the age of 50.

Lakeside was the subject of a Care Quality Commission inspection earlier this month. The results of the inspection will be published at the end of June.