Lakeside Healthcare gives reasons for closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford - but landlords brand explanation 'misleading'
Published: 14:30, 25 September 2020
| Updated: 15:17, 25 September 2020
Lakeside Healthcare has outlined the reasons for closing St Mary’s Medical Centre on December 1 , rather than waiting for the lease to run out in 2025.
In a statement it said North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust had scuppered its plans to create a GP hub on the Stamford Hospital site.
Lakeside also claimed the owners of St Mary’s Medical Centre planned to increase rent and maintenance responsibilities, both of which are paid by the NHS.