A partnership of GPs has slammed ‘misleading statements’ about its move to close St Mary’s Medical Centre in Stamford.

Lakeside Healthcare has sought to reassure patients that their welfare is its “top priority” and their views will help shape the future of its services.

A spokesman said: “Lakeside Healthcare would like to assure patients that despite a number of misleading statements of a worrying nature that are being circulated, patient welfare remains at the top of our priorities – both now and in the future.