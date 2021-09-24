A survey open to patients of Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford has shown getting through on the phone is still problematic.

The patient participation group (PPG), which helps to give a voice to patients, received about 100 responses to the survey in the first hour and 321 in total. It was online and paper copies were available from Sheepmarket Surgery.

Helen Walton, chairman of Lakeside PPG, thanked people fro responding and said the main complaint was still the telephone system. The results have been shared with surgery managers.

Data shared by GPs show Lakeside Stamford receives about 850 calls a day and the average time a patient waits to speak to a receptionist is three minutes.

Lakeside says it has 22 people to answer the phones between 8am and 6.30pm and that mornings are busiest, particularly 8am.