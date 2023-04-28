A GP surgery is re-introducing appointments that can be booked in advance.

Lakeside Stamford, which operates Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, said the change was in response to the demands of patients.

Under the new booking system, patients can choose to book a face-to-face appointment or a telephone consultation.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

The slots will be available by phoning reception or by using SystmOnline.

Same-day and urgent appointments can still be made by phoning reception from 8am.

A spokesperson for Lakeside Stamford said: “In response to continued feedback from patients, the National GP Survey and our Care Quality Commission inspections, we have recognised the current appointment system at our Stamford surgery is not meeting the demands of our patients and therefore in collaboration with our team, we have redesigned our appointment system.”

People needing non-urgent appointments are encouraged to phone after 11am.

Doctrin, the online consultation platform, is also open during working hours, but cannot be used to make an appointment.

Teri White, hub manager for Lakeside Stamford, said: “We know that patients want additional flexibility when it comes to booking appointments and that is why we are reintroducing the option to pre-book.

“The system may take some time to embed so please bear with us for a few weeks as we will be monitoring uptake, telephone call waiting times and the impact that pre-booking is having on our workforce and availability of on the day appointments.”

She added that the Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group, which is made up of members of the public who are patients at the surgery, supports the change.

Teri added: “We regularly publish our workload figures on our website and social media so that patients can see how many appointments we offer, which is consistently well above 3,000 per week.”

Patients are being encouraged to cancel appointments by contacting the surgery if they can no longer attend.